IMPD: Child hurt in shooting at apartment complex

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting on August 23, 2022. (WISH Photo)

UPDATE: Police initially said the victim was a teenager but have revised their statements following further investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the hand at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m., police were called to a shooting in the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive. That’s at the Aspen Chase apartments off of Moller Road, just north of 56th Street near Northwestway Park.

Officers arrived and found the injured child. Police say the victim is a 9-year-old girl.

Thechild was transported to the hospital and was listed as stable, IMPD says.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or share any suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.