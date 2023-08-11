IMPD: 15-year-old boy hurt in west side shooting

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis that injured a teenager on August 11, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An overnight shooting on the west side of Indianapolis sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the wounded teenager just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near Michigan Street and Holt Road. That’s a residential area about 2 miles south of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officers tell News 8 the boy was in stable condition at Riley Hospital for Children.

Investigators found more than a dozen spent 9 mm shell casings at the scene, according to a police report obtained by News 8.

IMPD did not provide the teen’s age or say what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.