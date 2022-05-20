Local

IMPD: Three people injured in Friday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were injured in shootings early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two people with gunshot wounds walked into Indy-area hospitals for treatment, says IMPD.

One person went to Community East for help at around 2 a.m., and another person went to IU Health Methodist Hospital about an hour later. Both victims are in stable condition, according to IMPD.

A third person was shot just after 3 a.m. not far from an Exxon gas station at the intersection of East 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue. IMPD says the victim was awake and breathing.

Police are looking into all three shootings and have not identified the victims or any possible suspects.