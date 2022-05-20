Local

IMPD: Three people injured in Friday morning shootings

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were injured in shootings early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two people with gunshot wounds walked into Indy-area hospitals for treatment, says IMPD.

One person went to Community East for help at around 2 a.m., and another person went to IU Health Methodist Hospital about an hour later. Both victims are in stable condition, according to IMPD.

A third person was shot just after 3 a.m. not far from an Exxon gas station at the intersection of East 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue. IMPD says the victim was awake and breathing.

Police are looking into all three shootings and have not identified the victims or any possible suspects.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east

International /

Roll up your sleeve for Friday’s Indianapolis Motor Speedway blood drive

Local /

State conservation officer saves Kokomo man thrown into lake

Indiana News /

North Korea is facing a COVID-19 disaster. What does that mean for Kim Jong Un?

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.