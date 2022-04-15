Local

IMPD: 3 people shot, killed on northwest side

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot and killed Friday afternoon on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called just before 1:40 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive West. That’s just south of West 56th Street and west of Interstate 465.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the three victims. All three victims died at the scene, according to IMPD.

IMPD is still investigating and have not identified the victims or any possible suspects.

