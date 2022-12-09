Local

IMPD to add more mobile cameras for public safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department secured a $123,000 federal grant to purchase two mobile trailers equipped with cameras. The department is already using the cameras in areas where crime may potentially occur.

“We hope to add four more in 2023 using American Rescue Plan dollars,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams.

Live video from the cameras is fed back to department’s Incident Analysis Center.

“They can dispatch in real time, as they are looking at that camera,” Adams said.

The mobile cameras are credited with helping police solve the shooting of three Dutch soldiers who were visiting Indianapolis in August. One of the soldiers died.

“We were able to use IAC and their ability to see individuals and disturbances that helped lead to apprehension of an alleged suspect in that case,” Adams said.

IMPD’S 2023 budget includes adding seven more analysts for the Incident Analysis Center and funds to expand the facility.

“We need to get to a 24-7 operation. We’re not there yet because of staffing, but we need to get there,” Adams said.

The Department of Justice created the Project Safe Neighborhoods program in 2001. PSN brings together local, state and federal law enforcement, along with community leaders to help identify where crime is occurring.

In October, PSN received $353,868 in grants from DOJ to be used in the Southern District of Indiana. A portion of that money went toward the cameras.

Officials see these cameras as crime fighting and crime prevention tools.

“Who is driving the violence. Who are the individuals that are out there shooting. What are the firearms being used to commit these crimes in our communities,” said Zachary Myers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

IMPD said it attributes a decrease in homicides, non-fatal shootings and robberies this year to these cameras.