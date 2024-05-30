Search
IMPD to hold free drive-thru gun lock giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District officers will hand out free gun locks to residents on Thursday to ensure the public’s safety.

According to a release, there will be a “no questions asked” policy when distributing the locks.

Residents can pull up in their vehicle to the IMPD East District, 201 N. Shadeland Avenue, South Lot by Door 1, and be handed a gun lock.

The gun locks are provided by Child ProjectSafe, a nationwide program that aims to help ensure safe and responsible firearm ownership and storage.

IMPD says in 2023, the city saw an increase in accidental and unintended shootings involving adults and children. In 2023, 24% of youth shootings were determined to be accidental.

The free drive-thru gun lock giveaway will be held from 5-6 p.m.

