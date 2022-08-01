Local

IMPD to host free youth summit Aug. 20

A patch for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the shoulder sleeve of an unidentified police officer. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host a free youth summit later this month in an effort to build strong relationships with the city’s young people.

IMPD Chief Taylor and members of the department will meet with local teenagers on Aug. 20 during “Engaged 2022” at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Indiana on Meridian Street.

The department wants to hear from the city’s young people and talk with them about their home life, school life, interactions with law enforcement, attitudes toward officers, and more.

Some of those in attendance will be selected to serve on Taylor’s Youth Council, according to IMPD. The council will be asked to speak on issues as to how the department engages with the city’s young people.

Online registration is now open at the Indy Police Athletic & Activities League website. IMPD expects slots to fill up quickly.