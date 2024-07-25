IMPD to host ‘Play Like a Girl’ basketball clinic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is hosting a clinic where kids can “Play Like a Girl.” Organizers say that’s the challenge and the name of the basketball clinic focused on girls.

The event is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the JTV Hill Center at 1806 Columbia Avenue.

“Sports brings self-confidence to our young ladies. Historically, we have not done a good job of providing mentorship programs for young ladies here in the city. Especially with the Police Department,” says IMPD Assistant Chief of Police, Catherine Cummings.

WNBA star Rushia Brown and IMPD leaders will lead a discussion on confidence. Then, a basketball skills and drills clinic will be followed by a game.

In a Facebook post, IMPD said, “It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills, meet new friends, and have a blast!”

The event is free for girls ages 7 to 18 and snacks will be served. Anyone interested in attending must be registered. Learn more and sign up online, here. “We are partnering with National PAL. They are coming in to town to work with the WNBA legends to have a very exciting event for our ladies locally,” says Cummings.

The event will kick off with an empowering discussion on confidence, setting the tone for the day filled with camaraderie, skill development, and interactive fun. The Assistant Chief of Police says it can be difficult to get women into law enforcement.

“Research also shows that social media is very hard for young girls on their self confidence. We’re hoping that engaging in sports and learning to come back from losses. We’re hoping that connecting some of these young women with mentors, showing them that getting involved with sports can help in their relationship building skills,” says Cummings.

IMPD is part of a national initiative to have law enforcement offices at 30 percent women by the year 2030. “It’s important that we put the message out there that women can do this job just as well as the men. We will hep you prepare and we will help you get through this,” says Cummings.

Rushia Brown said she founded Team PASSION in 2024 with a desire to impact young ladies playing the sport that saved her positively. She has since assembled a staff of women who have all played at the collegiate and professional levels to lead its student-athletes.