IMPD to host virtual town halls on crime

A patch for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the shoulder sleeve of an unidentified police officer. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host a series of town halls on crime, with the first event scheduled for next week.

The town halls will be hosted by IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. Taylor will give a short presentation on crime trends, crime-fighting technology, and the important role the community plays in preventing and solving crime, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

IMPD says it expects the Q&A session to take up the majority of each town hall.

Town hall schedule

Each virtual town hall will begin at 6 p.m.

IMPD plans to hold an in-person Spanish-language town hall at the end of April.

