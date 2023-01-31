Crime Watch 8

IMPD to host virtual town halls on crime

A patch for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the shoulder sleeve of an unidentified police officer. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host a series of town halls on crime, with the first event scheduled for next week.

The town halls will be hosted by IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. Taylor will give a short presentation on crime trends, crime-fighting technology, and the important role the community plays in preventing and solving crime, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

IMPD says it expects the Q&A session to take up the majority of each town hall.

Town hall schedule

Each virtual town hall will begin at 6 p.m.

March 8: IMPD Northwest District

March 21: IMPD Southwest District

April 4: IMPD East District

April 11: IMPD North District

IMPD plans to hold an in-person Spanish-language town hall at the end of April.