Local

IMPD to partner with Sikh community to highlight religious inclusivity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Sikh members of Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar to talk about IMPD’s inclusive recruitment efforts.

During the visit, Hogsett and IMPD discussed the department’s policies and procedures. According to a release, IMPD will be at Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar to talk about the application process and opportunities for temple members on Feb. 5.

“Now offering one of the highest first-year compensations in the Midwest, IMPD is looking to accelerate recruitment efforts that will allow the department to more accurately reflect our

community,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Through direct outreach efforts, we are building a better IMPD – both for officers and for a diverse Indianapolis.”