IMPD to test 3 bodycam companies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wants feedback from the public before deciding whether to have officers use body cameras.

Between 200 and 300 officers from three districts in the department will begin wearing cameras in early July for a period of testing.

Officers are trying cameras from three different companies.

“Technology was requested not just by some of our officers, but also from the community,” said IMPD Officer Genae Cook.

Cook said not everyone in the community likes the idea, that’s why the department will begin a 45-day testing period in July.

“A lot of concerns still even now, you know concerns about privacy, concerns about what can be seen, what can’t be seen,” explained Officer Cook.

At the end of the testing period, police will put together a report with data from each of the companies.

That report will go before the Indianapolis City-County Council that will decide if there is funding for the implementation.

“We’re going to see if this is a good fit for our city and the community,” added Officer Cook.

IMPD wants to hear from you, you can take their survey here.