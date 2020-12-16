IMPD: Uninvolved driver killed during pursuit after collision with suspect’s vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man was killed when a suspect’s vehicle collided with the man’s vehicle during a pursuit.

IMPD said 66-year-old Edward Flynn was killed in the crash.

Police were chasing 28-year-old James Shirley.

Officers were sent to the 5000 block of W. Washington St. to investigate a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner.

Police say Shirley was in the stolen vehicle.

Officers said they tried to speak to Shirley, but he fled, striking an officer’s vehicle at least twice and triggering a pursuit.

Police say Shirley struck Flynn’s vehicle, which was stopped at the intersection of W. Morris St. and S. Lynhurt Dr.

Shirley was taken to a hospital. He faces preliminary charges of reckless homicide, resisting law enforcement with vehicle resulting in death, auto theft, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, and possession of narcotics under five grams.

IMPD says internal affairs detectives will complete an internal investigation.