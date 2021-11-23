Local

IMPD urges caution, issues warning of starting and warming empty car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department warns of starting your car in the morning without you in it.

Officers said this is an invitation for thieves.

“Each year this happens over and over again. We try to encourage everybody and we try to remind everyone to take precautions,” explained Genae Cook, public information officer for IMPD. “Your warm car sitting there is an invitation to criminal activity. It’s an invitation for them to take your car so they can have that warm ride in.”

From Sept. 1 through Nov. 16, IMPD investigated 265 auto thefts from 6 a.m. to noon.

In different states, it’s illegal to have your car on without you in it. That’s not the case in the state of Indiana.

Cook said, “The easiest thing you can do is stay in your car while it’s on. Don’t leave your keys in your vehicle and invest in some sort of keyless car starter.”