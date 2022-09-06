Local

IMPD uses drones, K-9s in search for shooting suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in the 300 block of Gray Street. That’s near English Avenue and Rural Street, just west of Clayton & LaSalle Park.

The man was taken to the hospital and was reported to be stable.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a fight between two friends.

About an hour after the shooting, IMPD officers went to homes along Gray Street and asked residents to remain inside while they searched for a suspect.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.