IMPD wants you to do ride-alongs on patrols

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has opened back up its ride-along program.

“They get to see everything the police do,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. “If you’re going to see and experience what we do, I want you to see and experience as much of that as possible.”

The program was suspended due to COVID-19, but Foley says it’s time they do it again.

Within two minutes of News 8 ride-along, Foley had to make a traffic stop after a driver ran a red light. “Other things people might see when they ride along with us is domestic disputes, a person refusing to leave a property, a child refusing to go to school, or someone that’s intoxicated.”

Foley says, he wants the public to gain an appreciation for what officers do.

To sign up you must be 18 years old, pass a background check and sign a waiver.

More information on the ride-along program is available online.