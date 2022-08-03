Local

IMPD: Woman, 2 juveniles stabbed at Castleton apartment complex

An IMPD patrol car sits behind a line of crime scene tape on July 5, 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a stabbing early Wednesday in Castleton, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after midnight, police were called to a report of a person stabbed at the Veridian Castleton apartments near 75th Street and Binford Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found three people with lacerations. A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while a male juvenile and female juvenile had non-life-threatening injuries, IMPD says.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the stabbing or share any suspect information.

