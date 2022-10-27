Local

IMPD: Woman dead after two vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Shadeland Avenue. News 8 spoke with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Thursday morning. IMPD said what led up to the crash is still under investigation, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time. Police did not provide the identity of the woman, or confirm anyone else who may have been involved in the crash. Anyone with more information should contact 262-8477.