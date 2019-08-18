IMPD investigating after woman found dead in alley

A woman was found dead in an alley just north of downtown Sunday morning. (WISH Photo/Marcus Collins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found dead in an alley just north of downtown Sunday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Authorities were called to an alley in the 700 block of West 26th Street just before 9:45 a.m. on reports of a person down.

Police and IEMS arrived to the scene and pronounced the woman dead. Detectives were not able to determine any immediate signs of trauma.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are searching for any potential witnesses who may have information on how the woman died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.