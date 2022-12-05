Local

IMPD: Woman dies after hit by car on near-southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Monday morning after she was hit by a car at an intersection near the southeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just before 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person struck at Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue. The intersection is directly south of New Crown Cemetery and about 1 mile east of Interstate 65.

The woman was hit and killed as she walked across Raymond Street, IMPD officers at the scene tell News 8. Her name and age were unknown to investigators because she wasn’t carrying any ID, according to IMPD.

The driver of the car involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Police were still investigating and did not say if drugs or alcohol played a role in what happened.

As of 7 a.m., Raymond Street was closed to traffic between Churchman and Keystone Avenues. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.