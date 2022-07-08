Local

IMPD: ‘Woman who found missing toddler is an angel’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The woman seen in surveillance video with the formerly missing 2-year-old, Jailee Latson, is no longer a person of interest in the case. Indianapolis police called her an “angel” for taking care of Latson while she was missing for nearly 16 hours.

“[Jailee] was not abducted. The adult female, she found her,” IMPD Public Information Officer, William Young, said. “Jailee, I think they call her Jelly Bean, had an angel with her all day, so we were glad that [this is] the outcome that we have.”

Young says the woman found Jailee wandering the streets around 4 a.m. Thursday, and proceeded to take care of her. He says when the woman saw the news, Jailee was indeed the missing toddler, the woman brought her back home.

I-Team 8 asked how the child went missing in the first place. IMPD directed I-Team 8 to the Department of Child Services. I-Team 8 asked a spokesperson if they could confirm that Jailee’s parents were under investigation by DCS.

A DCS spokesperson said in a statement, “Indiana confidentiality laws prohibit us from commenting on DCS involvement with a family, even to confirm or deny.”

Young emphasized it was the community effort that was the reason Jailee was found safely.

“If you find a child or toddler out wandering around and you think they’re not where they’re supposed to be, make sure you call us immediately. Don’t wait.”

IMPD says the case is still under investigation.