IMPD: Woman wounded when shots fired outside home

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured Wednesday morning after a shooting on the near-southeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

At around 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot at home in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street. That’s a neighborhood near the intersection of Raymond Street and Keystone Avenue, just west of I-65.

Officers at the scene tell News 8 the woman was wounded when someone fired shots outside her home. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation was ongoing.

No arrests have been made and police did not share any information on possible suspects.

