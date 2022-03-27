Local

IMPD ‘Women Behind the Badge’ workshop inspires future recruits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department hopes a weekend workshop will help inspire more women to join the force.

IMPD on Saturday held its eighth semi-annual “Women Behind the Badge” workshop for women who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

More than two dozen women attended the day-long workshop at the IMPD Training Academy on Post Road. They learned about the IMPD hiring process, the benefits and challenges for female officers, and took part in physical fitness challenges.

“We have a very diverse group of ladies here, which, again, represents who we are as a community. And, not only as a community, but this is how we want our agency to be,” IMPD Commander Ida Williams said. “We want to be reflective of the community that we serve.”

The workshop is part of a broader IMPD effort to recruit women officers. The department says it wants it recruit classes to be 30% women by 2030.

Right now, women make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the U.S., according to the 30×30 Initiative.

All prospective IMPD officers who want prepare for the department’s physical fitness tests are invited to attend the weekly Pre-Academy Readiness program. It takes place every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the IMPD Training Academy. IMPD asks anyone interested to register in advance.