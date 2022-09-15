Local

Police in standoff with suspects near 34th St. and Arlingotn Ave; public should avoid area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The public was asked Thursday morning to avoid the area of 34th Street and Arlington Avenue due to a standoff between “multiple suspects” and officers, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

IMPD says the standoff is the result of a situation that began Tuesday evening when officers found a man shot at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

Detectives got a search warrant to take evidence from a building in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. That’s where Mass Ave. intersects with Arlington Avenue and 34th Street.

When police went to serve the warrant overnight, someone fired shots and a standoff ensued, officers at the scene tell News 8.

IMPD says one person walked out of the building and was taken into custody. Officers did not say if that person fired the shots.

Police say they have communicated with area schools to keep buses away.

IMPD tweeted at around 4 a.m. and said that they had established a perimeter around the building. IMPD says it expects roads in the area to be shut down “for an extended time.”

News 8 has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.