IMS, Indy Arts Council bring back partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy Arts Council are looking for artists for an annual collaboration.

This year’s theme is “Back home again.”

Organizers say they’ll chose five local artists to create art based on the theme, and the work will be displayed across the city.

If you want to participate, you’ll need to apply by Jan. 17. The Arts Council will choose the artists a week later.