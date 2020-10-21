IMS Museum Basement tours back for limited time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever wondered what’s in the basement at the IMS Museum? Fans can now find out through the basement tours that are open for a limited time.

The tour is 30 minutes and participants must be 16 and older. There’s a six-person maximum per each half-hour tour. There are no cameras allowed.

Reservations are suggested but walk-ins are also welcome based on availability.

To book a tour, call 317-492-6784 or e-mail tours@brickyard.com.

The cost is $100 per person Monday through Thursday and $125 per person Friday through Sunday.

If you’re interested in a private 90-minute VIP tour with a curator, talk with the museum about our Borg-Warner Society memberships or visit www.indyracingmuseum.org and click on “Join & Give” for more info.