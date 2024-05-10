IMS Museum gives update on renovations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum announced renovations to the building last summer. Now, they are giving an update on their progress and sharing photos of their plans.

The key changes the team plans to make include a new elevated mezzanine space, over 6,500 square feet of new exhibition space, a racing simulator, an innovation lab, and the highly anticipated Gasoline Alley.

The Alley is the first part of the museum guests will experience when they walk into the renovated building.

“We will have seven garages that showcase the progression of the garage area during the 115 years of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Vice President of Curation and Education Jason Vansickle said.

While the changes won’t debut until April 2025, the renovation plans began in 2020 and will cost $89 million.

“$64 million of that will goes to the museum itself, and we have some other components to that for the full $89 million,” Vansickle said. “But, we are actively raising money to make this a reality.”

