SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a new owner.

The Board of Director of Hulman & Company announced the sale of the speedway to Penske Entertainment Corporation.

According to IMS, the sale also includes the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions.

A press conference is set for 11 a.m. Monday.

