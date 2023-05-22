IMS prepares to revive tradition with ‘IMSA Battle on the Bricks’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Once the Indy 500 is over, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will switch gears to revive another tradition. The ‘IMSA Battle on the Bricks‘, a sports car racing event, will return this fall after nearly a decade-long hiatus.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be back at the Brickyard from Sept. 15 – 17 for a full weekend of racing action on the speedway’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

News 8 spoke with Doug Boles, president of IMS, who shared the speedway’s efforts to build on its reputation as one of the greatest race tracks in the Midwest.

“We’ve wanted to have the IMSA Battle on the Bricks back at IMS,” Boles said.

Boles explained that sports cars in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championships bear similarities to IndyCars, making them relatable for IndyCar fans.

“The IMSA Battle on the Bricks will feature prototype cars that are nothing short of exceptional,” Boles said. “They resemble IndyCars and Team Penske will be running Porsches. The big Corvettes will also return to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Many renowned teams, including Ganassi, will participate in the competition.”

Boles says race fans can also look forward to seeing some familiar faces behind the wheel.

“The drivers who compete in the WeatherTech series are individuals who have previously raced in IndyCar or even participated in the Indianapolis 500. In addition, when IndyCar drivers retire, they often transition to full-time sports car racing. Hence, fans will recognize many names. I believe our IndyCar fans, in particular, will embrace this weekend,” Boles said.

What sets this experience apart from other events is the unique opportunity for fans to camp in the infield throughout the weekend, according to Boles.

“To host a NASCAR race, the Indy 500, and now include a sports car race that features these incredible prototypes brought by WeatherTech, truly showcases the fact that this is the greatest racetrack in the world.”

Race fans have much to anticipate at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023.

Here’s a look at some of the upcoming events: