IMS reveals 2022 Bronze Badge featuring 4-time 500 champ Castroneves

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The wait is over, race fans! The Bronze Badge for this year’s Indianapolis 500 has been revealed.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles and 500 Festival president and CEO Bob Byrant unveiled the design Tuesday at the SILO Auto Club and Conservancy in Indianapolis.

This year’s design pays homage to four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves’ historic win in 2021 and his pursuit of a record-setting fifth victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in May.

Fans can now purchase a Bronze Badge for use during the Month of May. Bronze Badges will be honored at IMS for gate admission and access to Gasoline Alley during public gate hours on May 13, May 17 – 22, and May 27 – 28, 2022. Race Day tickets are required on May 14 and May 29.

These special collectible badges, as well as the 2022 Silver Badge, are available for purchase (while supplies last) at IMS.com.