IMS virtual reality exhibit lets fans go back in time during Brickyard weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Racing fans can step back in time to 1964 as one of A.J. Foyt’s mechanics at “AJ’s Garage,” a virtual reality exhibit at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

IMS ticket holders during Brickyard weekend are able to experience the exhibit by using a VR headset to re-build Foyt’s engine.

VR is a computer-generated simulation in which users can interact within an artificial 3D environment. The simulation is about 10-15 minutes long.

The exhibit ends Sunday at 4 p.m. following the Verizon 200.