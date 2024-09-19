IMSA Street Festival to kick off weekend of racing at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH)– The sounds of racing are back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Before IMSA hits the track for three days of sports car racing, the fun for fans kicks off Thursday evening on Main Street in Speedway.

The IMSA Street Festival will feature over 30 IMSA cars on display, driver autograph sessions, a pit stop demo, and Q&A sessions with drivers. Fans can also check out a DJ, face painting, photo opportunities and more.

“We’re going to have a ton of race cars on display, the same race cars that are going to be racing at the track this weekend, they’re going to be here for fans to come up and get close and personal,” Emily Nash, IMSA’s director of track marketing and promotions, told News 8.

Willis says this is a great opportunity for those who aren’t familiar with IMSA to learn more about the sport.

The fun in downtown Speedway kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

The cars will hit the track on Friday, but fans who head to IMS on Saturday and Sunday will get a pretty cool opportunity.

“A general admission ticket, just a regular ticket, will get you into the infield and into the garage area. Saturday and Sunday we do grid walks, and that is where you can get onto the pit lane and get really close to the racetrack, right next to the cars and all are welcome there,” Willis said.

All four classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race Friday – Sunday in the Battle on the Bricks at IMS. Prototype and GT cars will compete at the same time. Other series running at IMS this weekend include the Michelin Pilot Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

For more information about the Street party, you can find that here. IMSA race fans can find the full schedule of the weekend.