In Carmel, happiness is a rescued dog

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Diesel was lost, then people heard his cries for help from a construction pit.

Carmel firefighters came to the rescue.

The Carmel Fire Department posted photos Wednesday night.

People had called 911 after hearing Diesel. “Ladder 341 crew arrived and immediately located the dog, setting up for a rescue,” the post said.

With the dog out of the pit, the firefighters then went to a website for missing pets in the Indianapolis area. The found a photo of their dog and reunited Diesel with his family.

A dog-gone good result!