In Speedway, sounds of racing but no fans at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All afternoon the sounds of race engines have flooded the streets of Speedway, but not a single fan has been inside to see the action, which makes this big race weekend tough for the die-hard fans.

The reason: the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodney Lyden bought a house last year within walking distance of the track. He had scoured the neighborhood for months looking for a place close to the track. And for the first time since he moved in, cars are on the track.

“It sounds amazing. If I could hear this every day, I would,” Lyden said.

He has special race weekend transportation to get him around the neighborhood: a go-cart with a beer keg seat. To say he has been anxious for a race would be an understatement. The sounds of the cars have brought the neighborhood to life, but the reality of not getting into the track is setting in.

“Well, it’s going to be quiet; it’s going to be a waiting game, waiting until the next race happens. It’s usually a little depressing, it’s like, OK, let’s focus on the next race … what’s next?” Lyden said.

Just down the street, Jeanine and Kenneth Smith are going through their race weekend ritual. Jeanine lines the yard with flags while her husband straightens up the yard. Their yard is typically packed with cars on a race weekend — but not this year.

“We packed about 32 cars in the yard and we have actually already received some phone calls from as far away as Pennsylvania from people getting ready to come to the 500,” Smith said.

Both of them retired from the speedway and work part-time when needed. They would both be inside the track right now under ordinary circumstances, but these are not ordinary times

“Pretend like it is going to be a good weekend,” Smith said.

Several people told News 8 they plan to sit in the backyard, listen to the cars and count the days until the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23.

