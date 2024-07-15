‘In the Mirror’: Adam Araque’s personal message of self-confidence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adam Araque, part of the dynamic two-man band from Fort Wayne, has drawn from a diverse range of musical influences throughout his career. From pop punk and emo to metal bands, Araque’s varied background has shaped his current sound.

“I’ve played in pop punk emo bands and some metal bands,” said Araque. “I’ve taken all those experiences and created what I make now, writing everything myself, including guitar, bass, and drums.

Araque’s latest release, “In the Mirror,” serves as a personal message about self-confidence and authenticity. Reflecting on his upbringing in a conservative town, Araque expressed how it influenced his music.

“The new song is like a letter to my past self, about improving confidence and self-perception,” he explained. “It’s about not caring what others think and being your authentic self.”

The single “In the Mirror” was released this summer, marking Araque’s first release since last year. Despite delays in producing an EP, Araque remains enthusiastic about his music’s direction.

Interestingly, Araque’s musical journey began with the video game Guitar Hero. “I played that game religiously,” he recalled. “But my parents weren’t impressed, so they suggested I get a real guitar.” At 13, Araque received a guitar for Christmas, with his grandmother helping to pay for lessons. “I learned the rest by ear,” he added.

Adam Araque continues to evolve as a musician, channeling his varied influences and personal experiences into his work. His dedication to his craft and commitment to authenticity resonate through his music, making his latest single a notable addition to Indianapolis’s vibrant music scene.