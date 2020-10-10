Inaugural Craft Crawl connects Speedway residents with artists

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Speedway residents partnered with local artists Saturday morning for the town’s first ever Craft Crawl. The day-long effort hopes to help make up for lost revenue during the pandemic.

“Our community here has so much to offer and these artists while most don’t depend on income from their crafts, it’s additional money they have come to count on during the holidays,” said organizer Michelle Lidy.

Lidy says she thought of the idea after seeing local festivals and fairs canceled and put her idea out to her friends on Facebook.

“It took off, everyone jumped in to help both artists and non artists,” said Lidy.

The Craft Crawl is one part neighborhood yard sale and one part art fair. More than 40 vendors will be set up outside Speedway homes Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Some artists who don’t live in Speedway partnered with homeowners to set up booths on their property.

Products range from jewelry to artwork to baked goods.

“We started our businesses in May during the pandemic and we didn’t know when festivals would start up again, so today and this opportunity means a lot for our business,” said Little Piece of Heaven Bakery owner Amber Garrett.

For a full list of vendors and locations, click here.