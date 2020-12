Inaugural Gr8 Pasta Push helps collect more than 41,000 pounds of pasta

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The inaugural Gr8 Pasta Push was a great success.

With your help, WISH-TV and Second Helpings were able to collect more than 41,000 pounds of pasta.

That equals around 133,000 meals for neighbors in need.

Thank you to our sponsors at Ed Martin Automotive, Anthem and Hankey Law Office.

To learn more about Second Helpings, click here.