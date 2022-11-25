Local

Increase in thefts during holiday shopping season, law enforcement issue shopping tips

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is always a special time of the year for giving, but sadly for some it’s a time of taking. As thefts increase during the season, police officers are urging the community to stay alert.

“I mean the deals are amazing, but it’s too much violence these days on Black Friday. Folks be fighting and pushing and yeah, no,” Chandra Stiger said.

While Black Friday can be a great time to stock up on deals, according to the Lawrence Police Department, it can also be a dangerous time for shoppers.

According to Chief Gary Woodruff, there are several safety tips you should keep in mind while shopping.

“Those who are looking to commit almost any crime are typically looking for the path that leads to resistance. They’re looking for the easy opportunity,” Woodruff said.

Prior to arriving at the mall, make sure to lock up your car and avoid distractions.

“The biggest thing that we can share with anybody is maintain that situational awareness. Be aware of what’s going on around you. What’s the biggest distractor to our situational awareness in today’s in age? Our good old cellphone,” Woodruff said.

He says if you’re uncomfortable going outside alone, go with a friend and make sure you’re in a well-lighted area.

“There are strengths in numbers. Wait for a couple of other patrons to exit. Maybe even get with a member of management. If they have a police officer working at the location, a security guard. Have somebody watching you or going with you as you’re going to your vehicle,” Woodruff said.

Don’t overload yourself with shopping bags and as you get into your car be aware of your surroundings.

“So, as you’re approaching your vehicle use that unlock switch. Hit it a couple of times your vehicle will make noise. Your vehicle is unlocked, you open your door, put your packages in if you need to, get in, close the door and then you’re ready to go on about your way. It’s much safer with the door already unlocked. You can get in very efficiently and start your vehicle and move on,” Woodruff said.

Also, try to avoid online scams by shopping with trusted sites.

“If it looks like it’s too good to be true. It probably is. It’s probably a scam and don’t fall for it,” Woodruff said.