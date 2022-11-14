Local

Increasing need forces Gleaners Food Bank to restart drive-thru distributions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday due to substantial need it is returning to drive-thru distributions as its on-site Community Cupboard on the city’s southwest side as occurred during the pandemic.

“We don’t make this decision lightly,” said Fred Glass, Gleaners’ President/CEO. “With winter approaching and wait times for our shoppers due to increased demand exceeding 2.5 hours, this was the right decision to best support the growing number of our neighbors in need.

“Our goal at all times is to offer a safe, respectful, and dignified experience for those we serve. The long wait and sometimes chaotic parking situation did not offer that experience,” Glass said.

“We feel it is important for our neighbors to be able to access supportive services such as SNAP application assistance, as well as choose the foods they want for their families,” Glass said. “Our team will be working on ways to offer those wrap services and choices in the drive-thru setting in the coming weeks.”

Gleaner Community Cupboard is located at the Gleaners warehouse at 3737 Waldemere Avenue in Indianapolis and serves neighbors four days a week starting Tuesday Nov. 15