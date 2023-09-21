IND airport tops J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study again

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Consumer insights provider J.D. Power on Wednesday again named Indianapolis International Airport as the best in customer satisfaction for medium-sized facilities.

It’s the sixth time the Indianapolis airport has won the award in J.D. Power’s North America Airport Satisfaction Study. IND won high marks for all aspects of its passenger experience, including food and beverage, retail, and new restaurants.

Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said, “You know, we continuously look at things, reevaluate things. Our customers are changing, travel is changing, and we’re here to change with it.”

“So, we’re not going to just stand around and wait for the change to happen.”

Travelers have praised the airport’s cleanliness and amenities.

In the study, IND ranked highest among medium airports for a second consecutive year, with a score of 843. Southwest Florida International Airport, with a score of 839, ranked second, and Ontario International Airport, with a score of 834, ranked third.

In July, the Indianapolis airport placed second in the Travel and Leisure 2023 World’s Best Awards survey for best domestic airports, coming in behind Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

In March, Indianapolis International was named the Best Airport in North American by the Airports Council International-North America.