IND sees at least 37 canceled flights Saturday as winter storm hits East Coast

A view of Civic Plaza at Indianapolis International Airport on Aug. 6, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 37 flights coming in and out of Indianapolis International Airport were canceled Saturday, according to FlightAware.

The cancellations come as parts of the Northeast are expected to get multiple feet of snow. Every canceled flight was headed to or coming from the East Coast.

FlightAware shows one flight delayed Saturday and 10 canceled Sunday.

More than 3,400 flights have been canceled nationwide as of 6:30 a.m. Saturday.