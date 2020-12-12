Indiana Grown: Brock Farms Angus Cattle

Local

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This time Kris and Katie Brock from Brock Farms Angus Cattle were on Daybreak.

Brock Farms Angus Cattle is a fourth generation farm, located 45 minutes of Indianapolis in the town of Stilesville, Indiana.

Brock Farms Angus Cattle offers breeding stock, feeder calves and freezer beef.

To learn more about the business and to purchase some of their products, click here.

