Indiana 211 accepting damage reports from severe storms

(WISH) — Officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are asking residents of Vigo, Clay, and Johnson counties to contact Indiana 211 to report severe storm damage from June 25 to July 2.

Residents of these counties can call 211 or visit the Indiana 211 website to help establish a complete assessment of damage. Collecting assessments will help officials determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the disaster recovery process.

According to officials, only residents of Vigo, Clay, and Johnson counties should use Indiana 211 for damage reports. Other counties should reach out to heir local emergency manager.

Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.