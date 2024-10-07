Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana American Water customer portal shut down after cyberattack

(Provided Photo/Indiana American Water on Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cyberattack on American Water has caused the utility to shut down its customer service portal.

The attack affects 1.4 million Indiana American Water customers as well as those nationally, the company revealed Monday. The cyberattack happened Thursday.

An online announcement from the company said, “In an effort to protect our customers’ data and to prevent any further harm to our environment, we disconnected or deactivated certain systems. We proactively took MyWater offline, which means we are pausing billing until further notice. We are working diligently to bring these systems back online safely and securely.

Camden, New Jersey-headquartered American Water said Monday it was working to bring its systems back up but had no timeline.

Billing has been paused until further notices, and no later charges or shutoffs will happen while the customer service portal is down.

The company believes its water and wastewater services have not been impacted.

Indiana American Water serves more than 50 communities in the state. In central Indiana, customers are based in ZIP codes including Camby, Converse, Crawfordsville, Fairland, Fishers, Franklin, Greentown, Greenwood, Noblesville, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Lafayette, Mooresville, Muncie, Needham, New Whiteland, Noblesville, Plainfield, Richmond, Russiaville, Selma, Seymour, Shelbyville, Sheridan, Summitville, Terre Haute, West Lafayette, West Terre Haute, Whiteland, and Winchester.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Girls volleyball team says school...
I-Team 8 /
Detectives seek help to find...
Crime Watch 8 /
Engage with local authors at...
All Indiana /
Mega Millions ticket price to...
National News /
Noblesville High School principal joins...
High School - The Zone /
Irish supergroup Celtic Thunder to...
All Indiana /
When is leaf collection in...
Local News /
68-year-old woman dies in motorcycle...
Local News /