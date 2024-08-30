Indiana Archaeology Month starts Sept. 1

Throughout September, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s fascinating past. Through prior Indiana Archaeology Month years’ celebrations, thousands of Hoosiers have been able to experience archaeology. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology)

(THE REPORTER) — Next month marks the 29th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in Indiana.

Throughout September, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s fascinating past. Through the prior years’ celebrations, thousands of members of the public have been able to experience archaeology.

A variety of events for all ages will be offered by universities, museums, organizations, and individuals throughout Indiana, coordinated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA).

A schedule is available at on.IN.gov/archaeologymonth.

“Archaeology tells us about the past, and Archaeology Month provides a perfect way for Hoosiers to learn about the science,” said Dan Bortner, DNR director and State Historic Preservation Officer.

This year’s commemorative poster focuses on the State Archaeological Survey. In the spring of 1920, the National Research Council Chairman of the Committee on State Archaeological Surveys traveled to Indianapolis with the intent of starting the systematic survey of all Indiana counties. Previously, recording Indiana’s archaeological sites had occurred sporadically. Administration of the statewide survey fell to the State Department of Conservation (now known as the DNR), which then had a Division of Geology, and the Indiana Historical Commission. In that more methodical era, between the 1920s and the early 1960s, more than 20 of Indiana’s counties were systematically surveyed, and the reports were published by the Indiana Historical Bureau.

“Recognizing the looming threats to Indigenous and Euroamerican heritage from newly proposed highways, reservoirs, and other infrastructure projects, these early surveyors were on the road to preservation,” said DHPA’s Amy Johnson, the state archaeologist. “We are proud that the DNR was there at the beginning of the State Archaeological Survey and that today, the DHPA continues to lead the statewide efforts for protecting and preserving Indiana’s heritage.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first published survey reports, which covered Lawrence and Washington counties.

An in-depth discussion of the design are available at the website listed above.

Overall, archaeologists have recorded more than 75,000 sites in Indiana since the early 1800s, helping shape public understanding of the people who have called the land we now call Indiana home.