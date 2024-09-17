Indiana artist CoCo Fox to debut first graphic novel at Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana comic book artist and author CoCo Fox is set to release her debut graphic novel, “Let’s Go CoCo,” at a special book signing this weekend at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Fox, whose artwork is already on display at the museum, will be meeting fans and signing copies of her new book from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the museum’s Sunburst Atrium. The event is free for museum members or with general admission.

Fox’s new graphic novel explores the challenges of making new friends and navigating emotions, themes she says resonate with many people, especially young readers.

“I put ‘write what you need’ on my desk,” Fox said. “I thought, ‘What did I need to read when I was in sixth grade?’ And it’s this type of book. It’s about understanding how to make friends after one of your friends has moved away.”

The story follows Fox’s own experience of joining a basketball team in sixth grade and finding friendship through shared activities. “It’s about finding yourself through friendship,” she added.

Fans of Fox’s work may already recognize her style from the museum’s Dinosphere Art Lab, where visitors can trace her dinosaur drawings to create their own comics. Her illustrations are known for their playful, energetic style—a hallmark of her work.

“I was a huge fan of Roald Dahl and the illustrations by Quentin Blake in “Matilda” and “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory,” Fox explained. “I wanted to make a graphic novel that had bouncy, fun, sparse illustrations, and that’s what I did.”

The book’s cover captures that energy, showing the main character mid-jump in a basketball game. Fox said the moment was inspired by her own experiences, and the publishers at Harper Alley knew it perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the story. “They got to that page and said, ‘That’s the cover.’ It’s all about the excitement that comes from trying something hard.”

Copies of “Let’s Go CoCo” will be available for purchase in The Museum Store starting on the day of the signing.

