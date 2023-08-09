Indiana author John Green calls out Hamilton East Public Library on book reshelving policy

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis-based author John Green is calling out the Hamilton East Public Library Board’s decision to reshelve young adult books in the adult section.

Green expressed his disappointment with the board’s new ‘Collection Development Policy‘ that overrides publisher, author, and librarian recommendations on where to shelve books in a social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ‘Collection Development Policy’ requires strict attention be given to nudity, alcohol and drug use, profanity, violence, and sexual content before a book is placed in the children or teen sections.

Green specifically shared his frustration with the decision to move his most popular novel, “The Fault in Our Stars,” to the adult section.

“The Fault in Our Stars has been removed from the YA section in the suburbs of Indianapolis and is now considered a ‘book for adults.’ This is ludicrous,” Green said.

“It is about teenagers and I wrote it for teenagers,” Green added. “Teenagers are not harmed by reading TFIOS. This is such an embarrassment to the city of @FishersIN.”

Green followed up with an additional tweet noting he will avoid the Fishers area as a result of this decision.

“I only have a small voice in these decisions, of course, but you won’t catch me alive or dead in Fishers, Indiana until these ridiculous policies are revoked,” Green said. “Which I guess means no Top Golf or IKEA for a while.”

Fishers City Councilor at large Jocelyn Vare responded to the author, sharing her opposition to the library’s decision.

“As a Fishers City Council member, I have fought back with citizens against the ridiculous censorship by Hamilton East Public Library board,” Vare said. “Our community does NOT support this! @johngreen, please help us put TFIOS back on the teen shelf where it belongs!”

varej@fishers.in.us — Jocelyn Vare For Fishers (@VareForFishers) August 9, 2023

