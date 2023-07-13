Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair in full swing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 37th annual Indiana Black and Minority Health is in full swing.

The Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair is a one-stop for health screenings and education.

The four-day event offers thousands of dollars in free health screenings, and a number of organizations will be ready to provide all sorts of services.

“We’re excited that we have the opportunity again to serve so many who need these free health screenings. We have the opportunity to gather with our sponsors and our exhibitors,” Antoniette Holt, the director of the Office of Minority Health at the Indiana Department of Health said.

From screening for cholesterol and diabetes to clinical breast exams and cancer awareness, the 37th Annual Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair is making sure all Hoosiers have a healthier future.

Debi Buckles, the tobacco control branch leader at the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Office of Community Outreach and Engagement, said, “This is a really important event to help this population understand certain health risks and what they can do to prevent those health risks.”

The event aims to address health disparities, especially for communities of color that get hit the hardest.

Holt said, “We have the opportunity to be able to make people aware of their numbers and different things that’s happening amongst especially racial and ethnic minorities and what we need to do specifically to address those concerns.”

The four-day event runs Thursday-Sunday inside Halls J and K at the Indiana Convention Center.

There will be back-to-school immunizations for kids ages 5 and older, plus screening for blood pressure, HIV, hepatitis C, vision, and hearing.

There will also be interpreters and free transportation on Sunday from the Global Village Welcome Center located on the city’s west side.

Buckles said, “We hope that people learn something from this event for themselves or for a family member or loved one. Maybe it’s not directly to themselves, but you know, we all want to do our part to help people be healthier and live happier and healthier lives.”