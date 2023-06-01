Indiana Black Expo announces All White Affair Concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Expo Thursday announced details for its annual All White Affair Concert.

The concert is part of the Black Expo’s Summer Celebration and will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 15 at 10 p.m.

Concertgoers can expect to see performances from Juvenile, 112, and DJ Kid Capri.

“Summer celebration allows us to highlight Black culture in our state. It allows visitors to come and experience our culture in the Midwest. It allows us to elevate the voices of African Americans and to showcase our achievements in business, education, art, culture, and entertainment,” said Alice Watson, president and CEO of Indiana Black Expo.

The concert and venue are thanks to an enhanced partnership with Pacers Sports and Entertainment.