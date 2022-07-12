Local

Indiana Black Expo business conference returns to Indiana Convention Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Expo has a long and rich legacy that spans over decades, but this is the first event in person since the pandemic started.

COVID-19 disproportionately impacted small businesses. According to the Federal Reserve, Black-owned businesses closed permanently at twice the rate of other companies, so the expo is critical for Black entrepreneurs and business owners.

According to the IBE, the Summer Celebration is the Hoosier state’s largest platform to showcase black culture.

“I feel like it is a family reunion for folks to gather and fellowship,” President and CEO Tanya McKenzie said.

For 51 years, IBE has focused on economics, education, community empowerment, and health equity.

“We want folks to also come out inside of the exhibition halls to partake at the Indiana Convention Center to take in all of the exhibits and vendors inside the convention center over the weekend,” McKenzie said.

The summer celebration kicked off Monday with the mayor’s breakfast, where participants of the Black business training institute were highlighted.

Victoria Bodie, the owner of The Pink Tub in Indianapolis, completed a 12-week boot-camp style course to help build her business.

“Whether you are just thinking about that business, get into that cohort because it is what is going to make you and bring your business to the next level,” Bodie said.

From networking to workshops, there is a wealth of information.

Akilah Darden, founder and president of executive construction and management company, The Darden Group, LLC, hosted a panel discussion with five of the city’s top black women in business. They discussed business opportunities, bidding for contracts, and certifications with the city’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development.

“To see people just be excited and leave empowered, inspired, with actionable steps, is truly outstanding,” Darden said.

Governor Holcomb will highlight the achievements of African-Americans across the state, including DuJuan McCoy, the owner, president, and CEO of WISH-TV parent company, Circle City Broadcasting.