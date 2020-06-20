Indiana Black Expo: IMPD investigating apparent cross-shaped chemical burn outside building

Police on June 20, 2020, investigated what Indiana Black Expo called an apparent chemical burn in the shape of a cross outside its headquarters on Shortridge Road. (WISH Photo/Travis Robinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Expo says police are investigating what appears to be a chemical burn in the shape of a cross outside its Indianapolis headquarters.

IBE staff on Friday noticed the apparent burn in the grass in front of the building at 601 N. Shortridge Rd. and it was reported to Indianapolis metropolitan police, IBE said in a Saturday afternoon statement.

The building is the previous home of The Crossroads Bible College, and used to have a concrete cross embedded in the area of the apparent chemical burn. The cross was removed in 2017, and top soil and seed covered the area, IBE said.

IBE on Saturday awaited the results of IMPD’s investigation into the cause of the burn, the organization said.

Indiana Black Expo in March 2019 announced the move from its former headquarters at 31st and Meridian streets to the building on Shortridge Road, which the organization purchased.

In July 2019, Crossroads Bible College merged with the College of Biblical Studies, relocating its campus to the Pyramids at College Park, 3500 DePauw Blvd, according to a statement from the college on Facebook.

Statement from Indiana Black Expo: